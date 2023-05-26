Local DFW News

Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon

Published on May 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The trending Memphis rapper out of CMG Glo, can’t do too much of anything these days with out getting fans attention on the net.

Check this Ig live out when she gives popular streamer Kai Cenat some single and interested energy. Is it a potential boo connection or nah. Off the

market as in non team single .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

Glorilla ig live Memphis

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close