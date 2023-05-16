Report: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A Houston daycare became the scene of a gun battle early Monday morning (May 15), as reports say a woman was confronted by her former boyfriend as she made her way to work.

Fortunately, the incident took place before any children had been dropped off at daycare, located in the 5700 block of Ricky Street. Prior to the ordeal, the woman had reportedly told the owner of Right Fit Kids Academy, where she worked, that she was being stalked by her former lover.

From ABC13:

Det. Chad Graham with the Houston Police Department told ABC13 that the man confronted the woman about something before both of them started shooting at each other. Police say about 10 shots were fired, sending both to the hospital with wounds to the abdomen and chest. The woman is stable, and the suspect is critical, according to police. The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault of a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

