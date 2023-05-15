Driverless Version of Uber Set To Arrive In Houston This Summer

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looking to get a ride around town without the human driver interaction? A company called Cruise, which offers a driverless rideshare experience, announced plans bring their automated vehicles to H-Town, with plans to later add the service in Dallas.

Cruise Chief Executive Kyle Vogt confirmed the news last week. The company began operating its driver-less rideshares in San Francisco last summer and promotes itself as a “safe way to travel at night.”

“It’s not secret that night can range from being an intimidating to deadly time to get around,” VP of Product Oliver Cameron wrote in a March blog post. “Whether it’s finding a ride at all, sharing the road with dangerous drivers, or safely getting to your doorstep, nighttime transportation needs dramatic improvement.

