Chris Brown Birthday Weekend Uncut Vegas Edition Starring Usher

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Lovers and Friends festival via Las Vegas was a pretty planned out weekend . Chris Brown even celebrated his birthday party this weekend in the midst of all the lituations. Of course the stars felt it would be only right to pop out and politic with C breezy at his skate party. According to the streets and party on goers’. Usher apparently stepped in between Chris and Teyana Taylor vocal argument. Usher attempted to calm Chris down and walk him outside, only for it to be reported that Chris people beat em up. #Update don’t believe what you don’t see. Usher posted a face video of him leading onto stage . He doesn’t look to harmed or hurt .
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Mansfield Parent and Coach Fight Turns Into Gun Scare
-
DFW Weather Radar Severe Storms Headed To
-
Teen Leaves Newborn To Die Because He Looked Like Father