Local DFW News

Chris Brown Birthday Weekend Uncut Vegas Edition Starring Usher

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lovers and Friends festival via Las Vegas was a pretty planned out weekend . Chris Brown even celebrated his birthday party this weekend in the midst of all the lituations. Of course the stars felt it would be only right to pop out and politic with C breezy at his skate party. According to the streets and party on goers’. Usher apparently stepped in between Chris and Teyana Taylor vocal argument. Usher attempted to calm Chris down and walk him outside, only for it to be reported that Chris people beat em up. #Update don’t believe what you don’t see. Usher posted a face video of him leading onto stage . He doesn’t look to harmed or hurt .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

Chris Brown teyana taylor usher

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close