Chris Brown Birthday Weekend Uncut Vegas Edition Starring Usher

Lovers and Friends festival via Las Vegas was a pretty planned out weekend . Chris Brown even celebrated his birthday party this weekend in the midst of all the lituations. Of course the stars felt it would be only right to pop out and politic with C breezy at his skate party. According to the streets and party on goers’. Usher apparently stepped in between Chris and Teyana Taylor vocal argument. Usher attempted to calm Chris down and walk him outside, only for it to be reported that Chris people beat em up. #Update don’t believe what you don’t see. Usher posted a face video of him leading onto stage . He doesn’t look to harmed or hurt .

