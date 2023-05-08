Local DFW News

Texas May 6 Elections Results

Published on May 8, 2023

The results for the May elections are in! On Saturday May 6, North Texas held local races for government offices and neighborhood propositions as we prepare for the next term. Dallas, Fort Worth, and Frisco mayoral seats were all kept by the original holders while City Council seats were up for grabs by eager politicians ready to serve their community.

Check out the full list of election results from over 350 elections courtesy of NBC!

FULL ELECTION RESULTS HERE

