DaBaby Says 2021 Homophobia Controversy Was a “Blessing in Disguise”

DaBaby discussed his 2021 homophobic comments in sit down on LeBron James’ UNINTERRUPTED show. The North Carolina native said he would’ve handled the situation differently if given another chance.
“That’s something that came out [of] my own mouth…I would have apologized, like, I’m this type of person. Like, I’m going to fight tooth and nail about my character and my intentions. I’m not a bad person. I’m unfaltering on that,” said DaBaby.
DaBaby mentioned that he had an endorsement with Burger King, which include his own meal and other projects that were set to propel him further in his career, but now he understands that you have to “adapt” and not fall victim to negativity.
Lebron seems to be rockin’ with DaBaby!
