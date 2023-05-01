Summer Walker’s New Boo Went Viral Today

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The internet will remain undefeated after piecing together the back ground, and Lamborghini dash boards less than four days ago. Summer Walker and Lil Meech are an official couple couple. Press play and see why this video is so trending around the internet. Summer puts on the legendary BMF chain, meanwhile these love birds have been more publicly affectionate after the internet detectives went into overtime, to solve this relationship.