Fired Cop That Killed Breonna Taylor is a Police Officer Again

Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville police officer responsible for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, is back working in law enforcement. The disgraced Louisville cop was recently hired by the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office.
He now works less than an hour away from the Louisville police department, which fired him in January 2021.
Cosgrove was let go by the Louisville PD for “violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment”, as reported by WHAS-TV.
Protests have reportedly been planned for today in Carrol County in objection to the hire.
Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed after three officers, including Cosgrove, executed a no-knock search warrant in her apartment on March 13, 2020. None of the officers who shot into the apartment were charged with her death.
After the front door of the apartment was breached by police, Taylor’s boyfriend fired shots in the direction of the door. Officers fired back, including 16 shots from Cosgrove.
Information from a report by The Hill was used in this post. To see their full report, [click here].
