Lake Highlands Remembers Senior Principal Mrs. Pettigrew

Lake Highlands High School lost a vital part of their community March 31st just hours before their soccer team competed in a play-off game. Mrs. Teresa Pettigrew, who was the Senior Class Principal, was more than just a teacher according to senior Bienveine Bisimwa who told WFAA “She was like, part of us, as seniors.”

With only an hour and a half before their third-round playoff game against Flower Mound Marcus, the soccer team was left to adjust quickly. One student Charlie Willmann saying, “We’re trying to prepare for the game, and you find that out.” Another, Kerry Najera said, “You just focus on the game right now, and you know, go out there and get this win for her.”

Services for Mrs. Teresa Pettigrew were held yesterday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Plano. She leaves behind her husband Nathan, five children Tre, Josh, Mason, Anala, and Brielle, and four grandkids.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe for Mrs. Pettigrew’s family, the link is below:

