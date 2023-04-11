Local DFW News

Boosie Is Outside Outside With Time Today

Published on April 11, 2023

Leave it up to the Louisiana legend to go make viral news twice in one week before Wednesday.  Yes you read that right Boosie

is outside outside, traveling touring & not taking no ish while still at it. Press play and check out Boosie taking defense for his long time partner in

crime. Webbie recently had a photo shoot , while showing love to late great  Pimp C.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

