Black Health 365: Happy Autism Awareness Month!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

What is Autism Awareness Month?

Autism Awareness Month is observed annually throughout the month of April by people and organizations all around the world. Autism is a complicated neurological illness that often impairs communication, response, and socialization.

During this time, a variety of events are held to educate local communities and promote public awareness of autism. Since the Autism Society organized the very first National Autism Awareness month in April of 1970, nearly half a century has gone since that time. Since then, autism has become the diagnosis that is expanding at a rate faster than any other in the globe. The rate at which children are being diagnosed with autism has increased from 1 in every 2000 children in the 1970s and 1980s to 1 in every 68 children in today’s society.

Autism Prevalence Facts( According to Autismspeaks.org) In 2023, the CDC reported that approximately 1 in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), according to 2020 data.

Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

Most children were still being diagnosed after age 4, though autism can be reliably diagnosed as early as age 2.

31% of children with ASD have an intellectual disability (intelligence quotient [IQ] <70), 25% are in the borderline range (IQ 71–85), and 44% have IQ scores in the average to above average range (i.e., IQ >85).

Autism affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups.

Minority groups tend to be diagnosed later and less often.

Early intervention affords the best opportunity to support healthy development and deliver benefits across the lifespan.

There is no medical detection for autism.

In What Ways Has It Developed?

The momentum behind Autism Awareness Month has developed in conjunction with an increase in the number of individuals receiving a diagnosis of autism; this is specifically highlighted by the more recent formation of World Autism Awareness Day. This day, which helps to kick off a month of events and takes place every year on April 2nd, a date designated by the United Nations General Assembly, is also known as International Women’s Day. The phrase “Toward Autonomy and Self-Determination” served as this year’s theme for World Autism Awareness Day, which Celebrated its tenth anniversary this year.

How You Can Take Part in This

This year, there are numerous ways that you and your children can participate in Autism Awareness Month, either at your child’s school or in your local community, and one of those ways is by volunteering. Get in touch with the local chapter of the organization that raises awareness of autism to find out about ongoing events in which you can take part. Check out the list that follows for some suggestions on events that are frequently attended throughout the year. If the local club you belong to does not have any planned activities, you can organize your own with the help of your family, the school your child attends, or the wider community.

Autism Speaks is a great resource for fun and local activities to get involved in your community.

1. Fundraisers and Walks/ Donations

Autism-walking-groups: During the course of the month, a variety of organizations and groups will opt to host fund-raising events. Before deciding which choice is ideal for your family, it is a good idea to do some research on the various possibilities available in your area to learn more about the kinds of things that might be included in each option as well as the uses to which the money for each option is put. Walks for awareness are a low-key and enjoyable way to demonstrate support in groups while taking advantage of the beautiful spring weather.

2. Activities that Get People Involved and Conscious

Staged Learning provides access to a broad variety of free resources, some of which include entertaining activities that may be carried out in intimate settings, such as the home or the classroom. The parts of a puzzle have become an international emblem for autism spectrum disorder, and you can find a variety of puzzle-related crafts on Pinterest that you and your child may make together, such as decorating bookmarks and picture frames with puzzle piece designs. The Puzzle Piece Project and Autism Awareness Toolkit is a resource for educators that may be utilized in the classroom with students of any grade level.

Share your experience and let your voice be heard.

Autism is a lifelong condition with variable degrees of severity, which should be kept in mind during Autism Awareness Month. It is essential to continue funding research on treatments and therapies that will enhance the lives of people with autism. Be sure to speak out about autism to assist in eradicating the associated stigma.

Use the hashtag #AutismAwarenessMonth on social media.