Chris Brown Daughter Goes Viral Inside The Universe Soul Circus

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree may be an old saying still keeping its relevance. Press play and peep Chris Brown’s

daughter Royalty turning up the Universe Soul Circus. Chris’s genes are hands down well immersed into his mini – me. The Fresh The Clowns

dancers even gave her a solo time to shine, during the Big Top Circus.