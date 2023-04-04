Breaking: Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc and President of Dallas Southern Pride Found Dead

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Mr. Kirk D. Myers-Hill, the Founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. and the President of Dallas Southern Pride, died Tuesday afternoon.

At this time their the cause of death has not been released.

Radio One has collaborated with Abounding Prosperity and Dallas Southern Pride on a number of community initiatives to help reduce HIV/AIDS rates in the black community and among LGBTQI people. We’ve also attended press conferences, annual Juneteenth celebrations, and year-round community events. Kirk was a leader in the LGBTQI community and was always willing to lend his voice to issues affecting that community. In Dallas, a park was recently named after his mother.

We are keeping our thoughts and prayers with the family and the LGBTQ community.

More information will be provided as this story develops