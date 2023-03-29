Local DFW News

Saweetie to Headline Super Saturday Concert Presented By AT&T

Published on March 29, 2023

Super Saturday Concert

Source: Final Four- / Tony Fay PR

Happy Final Four Dallas! Tap In with your Best Friend and celebrate Women’s Final Four weekend the right way, with Saweetie headlining the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T. Hosted at AT&T Discovery District, Super Saturday Concert is April 1st  and will be a FREE event, completely open to the general public! Learn more at ncaa.com/wff. Gates open at 6 p.m at 308 S Akard St., Dallas, TX 75202

