Saweetie to Headline Super Saturday Concert Presented By AT&T

Happy Final Four Dallas! Tap In with your Best Friend and celebrate Women’s Final Four weekend the right way, with Saweetie headlining the Super Saturday Concert presented by AT&T. Hosted at AT&T Discovery District, Super Saturday Concert is April 1st and will be a FREE event, completely open to the general public! Learn more at ncaa.com/wff. Gates open at 6 p.m at 308 S Akard St., Dallas, TX 75202