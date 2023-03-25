Black Girl Magic Does Still Exist At Disney World

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Beyonce doesn’t just cosign anybody. Press play and peep the vibes going down inside Disney World. Halle Bailey shows off
some of her Black Girl Magic while engaging in a true fan “moment” with a small super fan. Press play and watch the true humbleness of one of
Beyonce’s protege’s. Maybe the other characters at Disney should take head to how important it is to show diverse love to all park fans, no matter
the race of each customer. Halle‘s new role as Litttle Mermaid has definitley stamped her brand on a higher platform than her musical journey.
