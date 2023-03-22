Local DFW News

Lil Baby Crashes Boosie Bash

Published on March 22, 2023

Sounds like the one and only Lil Baby Is in the crashing business. Press play and check out the vibes when Lil Baby surprised Boosie Bash.

Baton Rouge seems to be very receptive to the new energy. Lil Boosie junior seems to be ready to rock the rap crowd as well. Boosie

brought out another surprise at the bash can you catch it.

