We are sad to report that actor/comedian Sean Lampkin, best known for his role as bar owner “Nipsey” in the 90s sitcom Martin, has reportedly passed away at the age of 54.

As reported by Essence, the news of his death was confirmed on Facebook by his friend Marsel Watts on March 8. “My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, a father and family man, my brother, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” she said.

Another friend, Memnar Grayton, also paid tribute to Lampkin, mentioning that he passed away in his sleep. “Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything,” he wrote.

“But the thought of his loud laugh and adorable smile made you change any negative thoughts to positive ones,” Grayson added. “He’s that type of man. He gave us his time and effort to situations that he had no clue of, but was there to support us for the cause. He gave us his emotions when any family or friend needed sympathy or empathy for their emotional situations.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A native of Los Angeles, Lampkin made a name for himself, performing in clubs and theaters across the country. Developing a close friendship with Martin Lawrence, Lampkin would land his breakthrough role as “Nipsey” in Lawrence’s iconic series. Appearing in seasons 3-5, Lampkin’s character was a fan favorite.

Lampkin would also appear in a few of Lawrence’s films, including Big Momma’s House, Life, and Bad Boys II.

SOURCE: Essence Magazine

REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54 was originally published on foxync.com