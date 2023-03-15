Call Of Duty Fans & Gamers Should Watch This

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Gaming 2023 has stepped up to the plate when it comes to accurate, and precise entertainment. Modern Warfare season 2 , has the gaming

community downloading Season 2 reloaded as of this morning. Hopefully you have 17 gigs of memory ready to store , the new update 16.1.

Over 80 new upgrades & updates have been equipped during this reloaded update. From new guns, new boards, even new maps. Ya Pilot Pskillz &

Dj Don Perryon are here to help, and elevate your gaming experience, tune in and add gaming tag “PskillzOnAIr” .