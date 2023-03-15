Local DFW News

Call Of Duty Fans & Gamers Should Watch This

Published on March 15, 2023
Gaming 2023 has stepped up to the plate when it comes to accurate, and precise entertainment. Modern Warfare season 2 , has the gaming

community downloading Season 2 reloaded as of this morning. Hopefully you have 17 gigs of memory ready to store , the new update 16.1.

Over 80 new upgrades & updates have been equipped during this reloaded update. From new guns, new boards, even new maps. Ya Pilot Pskillz &

Dj Don Perryon are here to help, and elevate your gaming experience, tune in and add gaming tag “PskillzOnAIr” .

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

Call of Duty

