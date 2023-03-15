Radio One Exclusives

[WATCH] LOL Lil Uzi Crosses Fan Out His Shoes!

Lil Uzi Vert recently made an appearance in California, stopping at Cool Kicks LA to show love to some fans.

Published on March 15, 2023
The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Lil uzi vert & ex girlfriend Brittany Byrd

Source: @justinmyview / R1c With what looked to be a new look from his Rolling Loud performance, Uzi showed up with a perm to take pictures with the fans and grab some new kicks!

Lil Uzi also played a little basketball, taking a fan one-on-one, and literally crossing him out of his shoes!

He also was seen climbing up the ladder for a slam dunk!

As fans await new music, Lil Uzi Vert is expected to be releasing his newest project “The Pink Tape” in the coming months.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Criticism for Satanic Lyrics at Rolling Loud

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Looked Miserable On Their Birthday Despite Lavish Gifts From JT

RELATED: Lil Uzi Avoids Jail Time With Plea Deal In Assault Case Against Ex-Girlfriend

 

[WATCH] LOL Lil Uzi Crosses Fan Out His Shoes!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Close