The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi also played a little basketball, taking a fan one-on-one, and literally crossing him out of his shoes!

He also was seen climbing up the ladder for a slam dunk!

As fans await new music, Lil Uzi Vert is expected to be releasing his newest project “The Pink Tape” in the coming months.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Criticism for Satanic Lyrics at Rolling Loud

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Looked Miserable On Their Birthday Despite Lavish Gifts From JT

RELATED: Lil Uzi Avoids Jail Time With Plea Deal In Assault Case Against Ex-Girlfriend

[WATCH] LOL Lil Uzi Crosses Fan Out His Shoes! was originally published on rnbphilly.com