Starz BMF Is Coming To An Interesting Finale On Episode 10

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Perhaps the most talked about show in every living room, or break room across the country is BMF. Meech & Terry have kept the world

rooting for ’em to make it to the top, legally or illegally. Press play at a legit sneak peek at This Fridays last episode of the Black Mafia Family.

Episode 9 left everyone sad due to death of two cast members. Watch the video above for soft look at the hard action , that theoretically

happened in Detroit to St. Louis, Florida & even Atlanta.