UIL State Tournament Preview for Texas High School Basketball

The Texas high school basketball season is in its final weekend, with state semifinal games.

In the state’s highest classification, No. 13 Beaumont United (Beaumont) will face Brennan (San Antonio) in the Class 6A semifinals, while No. 8 Lake Highlands (Dallas) will face DeSoto.

Lake Highlands makes its first state semifinal appearance since 1968, led by top-ranked junior Tre Johnson, who was recently named one of three MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalists. Beaumont United was the defending Class 5A state champions before being promoted to Class 6A prior to the season. Over the last three seasons, the Timberwolves have gone 102-4, led by top 50 Washington signee Wesley Yates III.