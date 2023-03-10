UIL State Tournament Preview for Texas High School Basketball

CLOSE
The Texas high school basketball season is in its final weekend, with state semifinal games.
In the state’s highest classification, No. 13 Beaumont United (Beaumont) will face Brennan (San Antonio) in the Class 6A semifinals, while No. 8 Lake Highlands (Dallas) will face DeSoto.
Lake Highlands makes its first state semifinal appearance since 1968, led by top-ranked junior Tre Johnson, who was recently named one of three MaxPreps National Player of the Year finalists. Beaumont United was the defending Class 5A state champions before being promoted to Class 6A prior to the season. Over the last three seasons, the Timberwolves have gone 102-4, led by top 50 Washington signee Wesley Yates III.
The Class 5A state semifinals begin Friday with Kimball (Dallas) vs. Veterans Memorial (San Antonio), followed by Ellison (Killeen) vs. Mansfield Summit (Arlington). Kimball is on the verge of the MaxPreps Top 25, while Ellison has only recently entered the top 50 of the national rankings.
Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas) is favored to repeat as Class 4A state champions after defeating top contender Carter (Dallas) in the state quarterfinals 71-61. The Eagles face Randall (Amarillo) in the state semifinals on Friday, while Boerne and Washington (Houston) square off in the other semifinal. Oak Cliff Faith Family is another team on the verge of making the MaxPreps Top 25.
The Alamodome will host 18 state tournament games, with six teams crowned 2022-23 state champions on Saturday. See the full schedule below.
Friday
Class 2A
10 a.m. — Flatonia vs. LaPoynor (LaRue)
Class 4A
1:30 p.m. — Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas) vs. Randall (Amarillo)
3 p.m. — Boerne vs. Washington (Houston)
Class 6A
7 p.m. — Beaumont United (Beaumont) vs. Brennan (San Antonio)
8:30 p.m. — Lake Highlands (Dallas) vs. DeSoto
Saturday
8:30 a.m. — Class 1A title game
10 a.m. — Class 3A title game
1:30 p.m. — Class 2A title game
3 p.m. — Class 5A title game
7 p.m. — Class 4A title game
8:30 p.m. — Class 6A title game
