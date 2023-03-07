HomeLocal DFW News

BMF Season 2 Is Closing Out With A Bang

If your late to the BMF series on Starz  execusivly produced by 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson), catch up now. Season 2

have left fans on the edges of their seats every corner of the way. Season 2 Introduced extra increase of celebrities making their cameo

appearances. Amongst the new list would be La La Anthony, Monique & Donnel Rawlings, aka Ashy Larry. Check out a hint at the next

episode of season 2’s potential season finale. Somebody doesn’t make it into season 3 alive ! Press play for details.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

