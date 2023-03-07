BMF Season 2 Is Closing Out With A Bang

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

If your late to the BMF series on Starz execusivly produced by 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson), catch up now. Season 2

have left fans on the edges of their seats every corner of the way. Season 2 Introduced extra increase of celebrities making their cameo

appearances. Amongst the new list would be La La Anthony, Monique & Donnel Rawlings, aka Ashy Larry. Check out a hint at the next

episode of season 2’s potential season finale. Somebody doesn’t make it into season 3 alive ! Press play for details.