BMF Season 2 Is Closing Out With A Bang

If your late to the BMF series on Starz execusivly produced by 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson), catch up now. Season 2
have left fans on the edges of their seats every corner of the way. Season 2 Introduced extra increase of celebrities making their cameo
appearances. Amongst the new list would be La La Anthony, Monique & Donnel Rawlings, aka Ashy Larry. Check out a hint at the next
episode of season 2’s potential season finale. Somebody doesn’t make it into season 3 alive ! Press play for details.
