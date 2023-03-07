Fun Stuff To Do For Spring Break

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Spring Break is officially here and kids from all across the DFW will be ready to have some fun! To help parents enjoy the weather and not have to spend so much money, we’ve compiled a list of cool things to do for the entire family! Make sure to click on each venue name to visit the website for more information.

Stuff to do for Free.99

Dallas Museum of Art

The Modern

On FREE Monday, March 13, Café Modern will open the Modern Grill on the Café Terrace with hot dogs and chips available for sale from 11 am to 2 pm. KIDS eat FREE! Each child under 12 receives a FREE hot dog and bag of chips. (While supplies last.)

Crow Museum of Asian Art

Fort Worth Water Gardens

Watch a Cattle Drive

Real Texas cowhands drive a herd of Texas longhorns down East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards National Historic District every day at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Visit Trinity Groves

Barcadia

Free Monday and Tuesday nights!

Klyde Warren Park Daily Events

Grab Guacamole From the Ritz Carlton

Spend a Little For a Little More Fun

GeoDeck Reunion Tower

Disney on Ice

March 16-19, 2023 at American Airlines Center

Bolder Adventure Park

Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum

Legoland

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Immersive Gamebox

Fort Worth Zoo

Peppa Pig World of Play

Hapik Dallas Firewheel

The location of this video is NY, but you can expect a similar and even BIGGER experience in Texas!

Medieval Times

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Fossil Rim

Have any more suggestions? Share them in the comments below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack