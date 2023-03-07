Fun Stuff To Do For Spring Break

Spring Break is officially here and kids from all across the DFW will be ready to have some fun! To help parents enjoy the weather and not have to spend so much money, we’ve compiled a list of cool things to do for the entire family! Make sure to click on each venue name to visit the website for more information.
Stuff to do for Free.99
On FREE Monday, March 13, Café Modern will open the Modern Grill on the Café Terrace with hot dogs and chips available for sale from 11 am to 2 pm. KIDS eat FREE! Each child under 12 receives a FREE hot dog and bag of chips. (While supplies last.)
Real Texas cowhands drive a herd of Texas longhorns down East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards National Historic District every day at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Free Monday and Tuesday nights!
Klyde Warren Park Daily Events
Grab Guacamole From the Ritz Carlton
Spend a Little For a Little More Fun
March 16-19, 2023 at American Airlines Center
Ripley’s Believe it Or Not Museum
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
The location of this video is NY, but you can expect a similar and even BIGGER experience in Texas!
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Have any more suggestions? Share them in the comments below!
