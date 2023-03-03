Red Cross – Rena Whiterspoon Talks Sickle Cell And The Importance Of Blood Donations In The Black Community!

Jazze Maxie recently got a chance to speak with Rena Whiterspoon the Regional Sickle Cell Account Manager for the American Red Cross, North Texas Region about the importance of blood donations in the black community. She talks about the sickle cell disease, how it impacts the body and more. Check out the interview:
Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell Disease & Importance Of Black Donors
