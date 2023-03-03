Red Cross – Rena Whiterspoon Talks Sickle Cell And The Importance Of Blood Donations In The Black Community!

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2007. What are three of your hobbies? I love to spend time with my family, sports and traveling. Where is your hometown? Fort Worth, TX. What makes your personality unique? I’m very cool and down to earth. I hate to admit it but I’m a little and I love to laugh and have fun. If you attended college, where did you attend? I have an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Tarrant County College and my Bachelors in Broadcast Management with a Minor in Business from UTA.

Follow @jazzeradiochica