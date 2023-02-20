3 Things You Didn’t Know You Needed To Be President

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We all know that to be President, means your at one of the highest positions in the world . Who ever knew that in order to be qualified to be one of the most powerful humans in the world you only need commonly 3 things of existence. Of course if you are apart of the right side of history thing will work in your favor. Press play to see who met the qualifications , and who almost didn’t meet em, but still made it into presidential office. If P-skillz had to pick his favorite president of all time it would have to be President Obama. The same year he elected into office in 2008. Ya pilot P-skillz was a freshman attending Grambling State University.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat