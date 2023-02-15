HomeLocal DFW News

Guess Who Valentines Day Was Better Than Yours

“Check the Gate” is it a intruder or the entertainment crew for him. Either way go check the gate and see who it is! T.i. aka the urban legend wasn’t playing no games, when it comes to strangers

at his property. Press play and check out the energy and action that Tiny put together just for a special holiday for her hubby . Valentines Day pressure has just been applied. Originality points

going to Tiny for this one.

