Guess Who Valentines Day Was Better Than Yours

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

“Check the Gate” is it a intruder or the entertainment crew for him. Either way go check the gate and see who it is! T.i. aka the urban legend wasn’t playing no games, when it comes to strangers

at his property. Press play and check out the energy and action that Tiny put together just for a special holiday for her hubby . Valentines Day pressure has just been applied. Originality points

going to Tiny for this one.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat