HomeLocal DFW News

Call Of Duty Fans Are Going Crazy Today

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Finally, the update that all of the Call Of Duty fans have been waiting on since season one began. Watch and listen to all the updates , bug fixes

towards the season 2 of Modern Warfare. New boards, new guns, new tactics, are ready to be used. Press play to take a deeper dive into the mechanisms of the

player loadouts, adjustments, and even new operator skins.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

 

RELATED TAGS

Call of Duty

Close