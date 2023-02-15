Call Of Duty Fans Are Going Crazy Today

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Finally, the update that all of the Call Of Duty fans have been waiting on since season one began. Watch and listen to all the updates , bug fixes

towards the season 2 of Modern Warfare. New boards, new guns, new tactics, are ready to be used. Press play to take a deeper dive into the mechanisms of the

player loadouts, adjustments, and even new operator skins.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat