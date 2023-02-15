Call Of Duty Fans Are Going Crazy Today

CLOSE
Finally, the update that all of the Call Of Duty fans have been waiting on since season one began. Watch and listen to all the updates , bug fixes
towards the season 2 of Modern Warfare. New boards, new guns, new tactics, are ready to be used. Press play to take a deeper dive into the mechanisms of the
player loadouts, adjustments, and even new operator skins.
