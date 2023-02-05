The Grammy’s: Fabulous But Make It Green

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

As the world faces the effects of climate change, The 65th Grammy Awards will continue to go beyond the music as they push to promote sustainability and make ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ it’s greenest night as well! Since 2013, the Recording Academy has been active in its environmental efforts with the help of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

They have included more eco-friendly alternatives for production and waste management by setting up recycling bins around their events, purchasing renewable energy for the production of the show, and partnering with local charities to prevent excessive food waste following the ceremony.

For example, in 2013 the Grammy’s was powered by 100 percent renewable energy purchased through the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power! By doing this they they avoided 16,238 kilowatt hours’ worth of fossil fuel emissions!

The Academy also sponsored a rideshare program for awards attendees to help reduce CO2 emissions in LA who has the largest combustion in state mostly contributed from transportation. To invite attendees, they sent electronic invitations and RSVP’s reducing paper waste, and paper that absolutely had to be printed “contained 50 to 100 percent post-consumer recycled content!” When guests arrived for dinner they ate off compostable plates, and the Grammy’s took leftover food from the Celebration to donate to local food banks.

Watch The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS at 6:00 CST! The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

