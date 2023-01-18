Eric Bellinger Freestyle Live In Studio With P-skillz

HomeLocal DFW News

Eric Bellinger is no stranger to the Dallas – Fort Worth area.  His musical talent has surely separated his vocalist skills from the unknown to known fast . Press play and peep the vibes

inside a studio session with our very own P-skillz. You can hear his creativity throughout his craft bar for bar.  P-skillz tested his freestyle skills , as well, with the random word sprinkling.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat

