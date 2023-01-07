Ashanti Spotted Back On Beach Status With Special Guest

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The one and only Ashanti is back trending again after showcasing the vibes, energy & action during her New Years vacation. Press play to see where the old saying “She Get it From Her Momma”

song comes from lol. Ashanti shows off her mom living her best life on the yacht . Bringing in 2023 with great vibes and active energy should be on everyone’s to do list.

