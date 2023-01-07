Ashanti Spotted Back On Beach Status With Special Guest

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The one and only Ashanti is back trending again after showcasing the vibes, energy & action during her New Years vacation. Press play to see where the old saying “She Get it From Her Momma”
song comes from lol. Ashanti shows off her mom living her best life on the yacht . Bringing in 2023 with great vibes and active energy should be on everyone’s to do list.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat