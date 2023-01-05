Akeelah & The Bee Is Pregant & Cures Acme

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Where did time go. Akeelah & the bee aka Keke Palmer is back 15 years later & greater. Press play to hear and see her unofficial cure for acne.

Keke has always had her foot in the acting door, but it seems as she is pretty good at the comedy side of keeping occupied. Check out her mommy physical status.