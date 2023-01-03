Texas Legend Breaks His Silence

CLOSE
Leave it up to a real Texas legend Slim Thug, to bring some kind of uplift and motivation to anyone feeling like 2023 isn’t there year yet. Press play to receive a message that
can resonate with anyone going through a hardship, lost of a loved one , or just down right un appreciated. SLim even pays homage to the Memphis legend Gangsta Boo.
