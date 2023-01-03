Texas Legend Breaks His Silence

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to a real Texas legend Slim Thug, to bring some kind of uplift and motivation to anyone feeling like 2023 isn’t there year yet. Press play to receive a message that

can resonate with anyone going through a hardship, lost of a loved one , or just down right un appreciated. SLim even pays homage to the Memphis legend Gangsta Boo.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat