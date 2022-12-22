The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The holidays are here and who doesn’t love a great holiday series?! Morris Chestnut and film director, Malcolm D. Lee dropped in on The Morning Hustle Show to talk all about their new series coming to Peacock!

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is a 8 episode series adapted from the original classic, The Best Man will premiere on the streaming platform Peacock Thursday, December 22nd. With a star-studded cast including Chestnut, Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, and more this series is sure to be as great as the original.

Morris Chestnut and Malcolm D. Lee talk about revisiting the film that brought them all together and what it’s like to pick up where they left off. Watch the full interview with Lore’l below.

Morris Chestnut and Malcolm D. Lee Talk “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” On Peacock was originally published on themorninghustle.com