S.O.C. Break & Make History Football State Champs

School of Champions aka S.O.C. double aka South Oakcliff High School have done it again with consecutive state championship titles. Our very own P-skillz was on campus last year at the last celebration parade, when head coach Jason Todd told the crowd, of community, players, and press about them happy for today, but even more happier once they complete the season long task again”. Here we are a year later , and the goal has been complete. This Friday 9;00 am our beat staff and P-skillz will be back on site to show support to the Golden Bears.
