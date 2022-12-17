S.O.C. Break & Make History Football State Champs

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

School of Champions aka S.O.C. double aka South Oakcliff High School have done it again with consecutive state championship titles. Our very own P-skillz was on campus last year at the last celebration parade, when head coach Jason Todd told the crowd, of community, players, and press about them happy for today, but even more happier once they complete the season long task again”. Here we are a year later , and the goal has been complete. This Friday 9;00 am our beat staff and P-skillz will be back on site to show support to the Golden Bears.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat