Wiz Khalifa Drops Heads Up For Potential Robbers

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Wiz Khalifa is back in motion floating around the internet , with valuable reasoning for the money madness. Press play to hear his mindset on why you won’t

find a video or picture with him flashing cash ! Wiz keeps it very very sincere with the camera man, during this one on one moment. More money more problems myth , maybe a real

deal concrete fact. The less you have to show, seems like the less chance of a hater, or robber attacking your belongings. Robbers, may want to reconsider their approach towards Wiz.

