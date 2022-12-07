Wiz Khalifa Drops Heads Up For Potential Robbers

CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa is back in motion floating around the internet , with valuable reasoning for the money madness. Press play to hear his mindset on why you won’t
find a video or picture with him flashing cash ! Wiz keeps it very very sincere with the camera man, during this one on one moment. More money more problems myth , maybe a real
deal concrete fact. The less you have to show, seems like the less chance of a hater, or robber attacking your belongings. Robbers, may want to reconsider their approach towards Wiz.
