Gabrielle Union Wants All The Smoke With BoosieBadAzz

A clip from one year ago has gone viral with Gabrielle Union having a conversation with sports analyst Jamelle Hill on Live Talks LA. During the talk, Union addressed Boosie’s past criticism of her transgender stepdaughter, Zaya. The 52 second video shows Gabrielle taking big shots at Boosie saying, “You got a lot of D**k on your mind.”

In a hasty response, Boosie defended his manhood by denying any allegations that he has “d**k on his mind” and continued to talk smack about the 3x NBA Championship winner.

Not sure where this beef will end up, but looks like if Boosie wants to play lets hope he “Brings it On!”

