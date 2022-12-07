Gabrielle Union Wants All The Smoke With BoosieBadAzz

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

A clip from one year ago has gone viral with Gabrielle Union having a conversation with sports analyst Jamelle Hill on Live Talks LA. During the talk, Union addressed Boosie’s past criticism of her transgender stepdaughter, Zaya. The 52 second video shows Gabrielle taking big shots at Boosie saying, “You got a lot of D**k on your mind.”

In a hasty response, Boosie defended his manhood by denying any allegations that he has “d**k on his mind” and continued to talk smack about the 3x NBA Championship winner.

Not sure where this beef will end up, but looks like if Boosie wants to play lets hope he “Brings it On!”

