Lebron James Speaks On Keeping That Same Energy

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to new generation NBA icon Lebron James, to take advantage of his platform and power. Calling out the press for not

keeping “that same energy” with Kyrie Irvin questions, and not with the Jerry Jones picture that resurfaced across the internet. Lebron steps up, and stops the moment, for the movement purposes,

type of process. Lebron keeps it real 1000% of the time throughout this conference. Press play to hear the legit sincerity in his voice towards the last 3 minutes of the interview.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms