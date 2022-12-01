Lebron James Speaks On Keeping That Same Energy

CLOSE
Leave it up to new generation NBA icon Lebron James, to take advantage of his platform and power. Calling out the press for not
keeping “that same energy” with Kyrie Irvin questions, and not with the Jerry Jones picture that resurfaced across the internet. Lebron steps up, and stops the moment, for the movement purposes,
type of process. Lebron keeps it real 1000% of the time throughout this conference. Press play to hear the legit sincerity in his voice towards the last 3 minutes of the interview.
