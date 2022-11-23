Boosie Caught His Own Cousin Stealing

CLOSE
Holiday season gone wrong in Boosie‘s family circle. Press play to hear both sides of the missing money story. Boosie accuses his cousin for
being down bad and thieving / finessing the money into possession. The cousin some how feels entitled to the “5 thousand”. Boosie pretty much blasted em over social media
for the Baton Rouge community to be aware.
