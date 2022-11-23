Boosie Caught His Own Cousin Stealing

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Holiday season gone wrong in Boosie‘s family circle. Press play to hear both sides of the missing money story. Boosie accuses his cousin for

being down bad and thieving / finessing the money into possession. The cousin some how feels entitled to the “5 thousand”. Boosie pretty much blasted em over social media

for the Baton Rouge community to be aware.

Ya Pilot P-skillz is on all social media platforms , Follow now for an immediate follow back