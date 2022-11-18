Fall Thru Friday With P-skillz Starring Dae Day

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

DFW is home to a large roster of artist who have that natural vocal gift. Leave it up to Oklahoma native @_DaeDay_ to continue to grind his way up to the top in the DFW metroplex.

After a few cosigns from Lil Fizz formally of “Pretty Ricky“, OG THREE , and even Da Baby. DaeDay is eager to spread his talents across the nation one vibe at a time. Ya Pilot @Pskillzflo

heard the vocals in person, & you can definitely hear the raw, no auto tune effect needed in his voice.

