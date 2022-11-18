Fall Thru Friday With P-skillz Starring Dae Day

CLOSE
DFW is home to a large roster of artist who have that natural vocal gift. Leave it up to Oklahoma native @_DaeDay_ to continue to grind his way up to the top in the DFW metroplex.
After a few cosigns from Lil Fizz formally of “Pretty Ricky“, OG THREE , and even Da Baby. DaeDay is eager to spread his talents across the nation one vibe at a time. Ya Pilot @Pskillzflo
heard the vocals in person, & you can definitely hear the raw, no auto tune effect needed in his voice.
