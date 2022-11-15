Lil Boosie Breaks His Silence On Twin Brother

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

We all should know if Boosie goes live on instagram live its gonna be worth watching. The internet has changed the life of many people by the simple

click of a share. Social media comedian Desi Banks has just officially been stamped as the twin of Boosie. Press play to hear the vibes for yourself. Boosie

is infamous for making a good laugh, of course we all got one after this dead on impersonation .

