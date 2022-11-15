Lil Boosie Breaks His Silence On Twin Brother

CLOSE
We all should know if Boosie goes live on instagram live its gonna be worth watching. The internet has changed the life of many people by the simple
click of a share. Social media comedian Desi Banks has just officially been stamped as the twin of Boosie. Press play to hear the vibes for yourself. Boosie
is infamous for making a good laugh, of course we all got one after this dead on impersonation .
