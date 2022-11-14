HomeDFW

21 Savage Is In Trouble With The Og’s

Seems like the popular app Club house is still active and has celebrities chiming in with their input and opinions . 21 Savage made a comment along the lines of

Nas not being relevant in todays society. Press play for the context and reasoning, of his opinion. Nas is a Hip Hop Legend when it comes to the rap game. Ya Pilot Pskillz thinks

21 Savage chose the wrong word while voicing his thoughts.

