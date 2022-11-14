21 Savage Is In Trouble With The Og’s

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Seems like the popular app Club house is still active and has celebrities chiming in with their input and opinions . 21 Savage made a comment along the lines of

Nas not being relevant in todays society. Press play for the context and reasoning, of his opinion. Nas is a Hip Hop Legend when it comes to the rap game. Ya Pilot Pskillz thinks

21 Savage chose the wrong word while voicing his thoughts.

Follow P-skillz on all platforms (@PskillzFlo)