Coco Jones Talks Debut EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You,” Season 2 Of Bel-Air, Self Love & More!

The multi-talented Coco Jones stopped by The Morning Hustle drop off her debut EP, “What I Didn’t Tell You” and more! With her new single, ICU heating up the charts and acting career flourishing and album hitting number one on the Apple R&B charts, there’s not much to complain about from Ms. Jones!

Coco Jones is booked and busy, Chile but she’ll be the first to tell you that it was always the case! The actress and artist can vividly remember the times when things were much slower. She credits those time as the motivation and fuel for her work ethic today!

“I think I remember when everything moved slow, I hated it there!”

You know we had to try and get the tea on season 2 of her hit show, Bel-Air airing on the Peacock network. We didn’t any spoilers but we did ask the former Disney star about her thoughts on the infamous Oscar’s slap that went down between her big boss Will Smith and Chris Rock. The star reveals how the energy on set was after the incident and if it was awkward.

“Will is such a star, when he walks in you sit up straight!”

Watch the full interview below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more interviews and exclusive content from the show.

