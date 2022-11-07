Drake & 21 Savage On Live Tv

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Drake and 21 Savage are on a mission, mission as they tour the world one promo trip at a time. 21 Savage has been on his turn up status

actively every since performing at MoreHouse college in Atlanta a couple weeks ago. Check out there new Saturday Night Live performance. Fresh off

the new joint album, release these two icons, that are shaking up the Hip Hop scene.

Make sure you following Ya Pilot P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)