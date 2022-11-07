Drake & 21 Savage On Live Tv

CLOSE
Drake and 21 Savage are on a mission, mission as they tour the world one promo trip at a time. 21 Savage has been on his turn up status
actively every since performing at MoreHouse college in Atlanta a couple weeks ago. Check out there new Saturday Night Live performance. Fresh off
the new joint album, release these two icons, that are shaking up the Hip Hop scene.
