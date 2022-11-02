More Rappers & Icons Share There Hearts About Takeoff’s Passing

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Another day as more details roll out about the recent tragic death of TakeOff. More artist icons, are addressing the situation with a calm and collective tone.

This unfortunate event has open the eyes to many people when it comes taking life for granted. Takeoff‘s passing has humbled many comedians. and entertainers in the way they

going forward. Even Uncle Snoop chimes in with some advice for all the homies device.

