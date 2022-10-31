Bow Wow Is Outside Outside After This One

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

After a sold out show for the Millennium Tour in Dallas Texas . Bow Wow is back on the internet tapping in via New Orleans. Lets just say he wasn’t mentally ready for the wild experience & possibilities, while being in the 504. If outside was a video, this clip above maybe able to make it all make sense.

