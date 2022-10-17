YK Osiris Clears Up The Suicidal Thoughts

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Florida R&B star Yk Osiris has had along emotional weekend. Sunday he was seen online having a break down via social media. Mentioning industry stars not rocking with him as far as collaborations and partnerships go. Here’s “the clear it up” video dedicated to all fans and supporters, who thought the video was hint of suicidal thoughts. Lil Baby, Drake, are a few of the artist in mention of no contact. Maybe its because YK Osiris has a reputation of not paying bets. and debts.

Go follow Ya Pilot P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms.