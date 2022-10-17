YK Osiris Clears Up The Suicidal Thoughts

CLOSE
Florida R&B star Yk Osiris has had along emotional weekend. Sunday he was seen online having a break down via social media. Mentioning industry stars not rocking with him as far as collaborations and partnerships go. Here’s “the clear it up” video dedicated to all fans and supporters, who thought the video was hint of suicidal thoughts. Lil Baby, Drake, are a few of the artist in mention of no contact. Maybe its because YK Osiris has a reputation of not paying bets. and debts.
