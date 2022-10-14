New Footage Surfaces From Inside Capitol During Jan 6. Attacks

Yesterday the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection held its 10th public hearing. During the hearing they used new evidence from the Secret Service, deposition footage from former Trump Cabinet secretaries/White House officials to prove Donald is still a threat to our democracy plus potential dangers leading up to the 2024 election. The trial which started Oct.3 for the ‘Oath Keepers‘ has resulted in more information and videos being published like the one below that shows what was happening inside the Capitol when the rioters attacked.
According to Jacqueline Alemany, a congressional writer for the Washington Post, this footage was shot by Alexandra Pelosi, who is the Speaker’s documentary filmmaker daughter.
