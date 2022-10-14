New Footage Surfaces From Inside Capitol During Jan 6. Attacks

How many years of experience do you have in radio? Professionally since 2017, but I did radio in college all 4 years. What are three of your hobbies? Videography, going to art and science museums, and collecting cactuses! Where is your hometown? I was born in Sacramento, CA, but I was raised here in Dallas! What makes your personality unique? I’m just a little ball of fun! I love to crack jokes and make people feel good about themselves by giving compliments. Just being down-to-earth, honest, and being optimistic about life will take you a long way. If you attended college, where did you attend? I am a product of the prestigious Prairie View A&M University! After that, I was blessed to get my Master’s degree from Texas Southern University. Both of them are HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges + Universities).

Yesterday the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection held its 10th public hearing. During the hearing they used new evidence from the Secret Service, deposition footage from former Trump Cabinet secretaries/White House officials to prove Donald is still a threat to our democracy plus potential dangers leading up to the 2024 election. The trial which started Oct.3 for the ‘Oath Keepers‘ has resulted in more information and videos being published like the one below that shows what was happening inside the Capitol when the rioters attacked.

According to Jacqueline Alemany, a congressional writer for the Washington Post, this footage was shot by Alexandra Pelosi, who is the Speaker’s documentary filmmaker daughter.

