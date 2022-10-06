City Gurl Yung Miami Drops A New Creation For You

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to City Girl Yung Miami on setting the tone for new couples in the current future. Sharing is caring when it comes to good odors. Press play to hear why Yung Miami has decided
to put her boo thangs smell in candle formation. It should be safe to say that her boo in reference is Diddy. After recently endorsing one of his alcohols, she’s keeping the brand expanded.
Follow P-skillz (@PskillzFlo) on all platforms