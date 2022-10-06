City Gurl Yung Miami Drops A New Creation For You

How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Leave it up to City Girl Yung Miami on setting the tone for new couples in the current future. Sharing is caring when it comes to good odors. Press play to hear why Yung Miami has decided

to put her boo thangs smell in candle formation. It should be safe to say that her boo in reference is Diddy. After recently endorsing one of his alcohols, she’s keeping the brand expanded.

