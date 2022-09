How many years of experience do you have in radio? I've been in radio since 2013. What are three of your hobbies? Flying the airwaves of the DFW, entertaining a crowd, & discovering new tasty food spots. Where is your hometown? St. Louis, MO. What makes your personality unique? My diverse childhood experiences of life shaped my mind and skill set to be the sharpest & most competitive it can be. If you attended college, where did you attend? Grambling State University.

Weezy F Baby is back on the internet coming for the funny man vibes. Two legends on live turning up for the hell of it. Press play on Lil Wayne going in on Nelly‘s choice of

social media filter. Nelly has also been popular on social media after recently , making it known that since he dropped Air Force 1 ‘s price has doubled since they release the song.

