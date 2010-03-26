CLOSE
T.I. Finally Finishes His Sentence, Has An 11pm Curfew

Today marks the day that T.I. finishes his sentence after being put away last year on weapons charges.

After being placed in a halfway house for awhile, T.I. spent the last 30 days of his sentence on house arrest.   That all ends today, though.

T.I. will be able to freely roam the streets of Atlanta, but he has to be home before the street lamps turn on 11pm.

According to TMZ, T.I. will now be placed under 23 days of supervised release. He’ll have to be home by 11pm unless he’s performing, when he’ll have to be home by 1am.  T.I. will also have to complete 400 hours of community service and will be put on probation for three years.

